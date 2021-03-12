SCOTTVILLE — A new middle school coaching hire and the continuation of the superintendent’s evaluation are on the agenda for the Mason County Central school board meeting at 7 p.m.
The notes for the meeting state that, due to recent legislation concerning the Open Meetings Act, board trustees will meet in-person for the first time in several months.
The public will have to attend online via Google Meet. The meeting can be accessed by visiting www.meet.google.com/wto-kmxf-kxj, or by calling (567) 228-0065. The PIN is 945 955 317#.
Middle School Principal Rob Dennis will recommend Ryan Graham of Scottville for the position of head football coach for the middle school. Tim Genson, athletic director, also recommended Graham for the role and wrote a recommendation for the board to review.
Also on Monday, the school board will extend its COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month, and discuss recent cases. MCC’s most recent school-associated case was on March 7. The MCC COVID-19 dashboard states that the case involved a high-school student. Both students and staff were listed as affected populations.
Trustees will also designate a board member to review the West Shore Educational Service District’s proposed 2021-22 budget on Tuesday, April 13.
The school board will also enter into closed session for two items: to conduct the second portion of its evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Mount, and for the purposes of negotiations with the MCC Education Association teachers union.