Contract renewals for administrators, a potential new teaching hire and updates about Mason County Central’s planned May 2022 bond proposal are on the agenda for the school board’s meeting, set for 7 p.m. Monday at the high-school cafeteria.
The notes for Monday’s meeting state that principals Jeff Tuka, Rob Dennis, Kevin Kimes and Chis Etchison — of the high school, middle school, Upper Elementary and Scottville Elementary, respectively — will each be recommended for two-year contract renewals, as will Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick.
The recommendations for contract extensions come after positive performance reviews from Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The meeting notes state that each of the administrators’ contracts will be extended through June 30, 2023, if approved by the board.
BOND PLANNING
Mount will update the board about feedback being collected from the public to guide the school district’s planned May 2022 bond proposal.
On Tuesday, the first public forum was held to talk about which facility needs would be considered a priority for the district in seeking a millage increase. Items discussed included the possible construction of a performing arts center, as well as upgraded security systems, new furniture, building renovations and more.
The district launched a survey on Wednesday to collect more data from the public about the school’s facilities and its academic, recreational and infrastructure-related needs. Mount will address early responses to the survey, and also talk about planned next steps and timelines for the bond.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Trustees will also consider hiring a new high-school science teacher, Sarah Nekola. Nekola to fill the vacancy left by Cynthia Dugger, who is retiring.
The board will also:
• take action to transfer a surplus balance of $11,745.07 from MCC’s 2006 bond retirement fund to pay down remaining debt;
• consider setting a hearing date for the 2021-22 budget;
• provide its final Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation;
• and enter closed session to conduct the fifth of six superintendent evaluation sessions. At the board’s next meeting, on Monday, June 28, the board will make a recommendation about Mount’s effectiveness, as well as the extension and possible renewal of his contract.