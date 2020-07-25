SCOTTVILLE — Trustees at Mason County Central Schools on Monday will consider increasing lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year, and discuss the school district’s COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall.
The school board and the public will meet in person at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school building, with social distancing guidelines being observed and face masks required.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting from Superintendent Jeff Mount, it states that Kris Courtland-Willick, MCC’s business manager, will present the board with new meal prices, with increases being proposed for lunch in all grades.
Lunch prices for kindergarten through eighth-grade, high-school and West Shore Educational Service District students are expected to increase from $3 to $3.05.
There will be no change for breakfast, which will remain at $1.60; milk, which will remain at 35 cents; reduced lunch, which will stay at 40 cents; or reduced breakfast, which will stay at 30 cents.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Mount will talk to trustees and members of the public about plans for reopening in the fall, providing an overview of MCC’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. The plan is still in progress, according to Mount, but a draft will be shared.
Mount noted that the board is required to approved a final version of the response plan by Aug. 15.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Willick will make the recommendation to continue with Prairie Farms as the school district’s milk provider, and Aunt Millie’s Bakeries as its bread provider.
The board will also review MCC’s strategic plan, which was adopted in July 2019. During an informational session, any changes or modifications to the plan will be discussed.
Trustees will also:
• establish a calendar for board meeting dates for the coming school year;
• consider re-appointing James Luevano as MCC’s representative to the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee;
• discuss board police updates;
• Consider a fee of $1 — which is traditionally waived — for non-resident families who enroll students at MCC after the school of choice deadline during an organizational meeting at 6:45 p.m.;
• and enter into closed session for contract negotiations with school support staff.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville.