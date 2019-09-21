SCOTTVILLE — Student enrollment and school aid funding for the 2019-20 school year will be discussed by the Mason County Central Schools Board of Education on Monday.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount is scheduled to talk to trustees about recent developments in the 2020 fiscal year budget, including the approval of the K-12 budget on Thursday by the Michigan Legislature. That budget would boost base per-student aid for most schools by $240, or 3 percent, according to the Associated Press.
Mount told the Daily News on Friday that the district is expecting an increase of that amount, though the budget still needs to be approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
He said the school budgeted conservatively while waiting for the legislature to finalize a budget to help ensure that the district is financially solvent regardless of the outcome.
“For MCC, we built a rather conservative budget back in June,” Mount said. “The two biggest variables that impact the budget are enrollment and the per-pupil foundation allowance, which we did not know with any certainty in June.”
The school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the MCC high school building, 300 W. Broadway Ave., Scottville.
