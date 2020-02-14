SCOTTVILLE — Board trustees at Mason County Central Schools will hear an update about the school district's enrollment Monday following the winter count day on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
During the school board’s meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the middle school, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount will update trustees about winter enrollment figures and how they compare to previous years.
Mount told the Daily News on Friday that the district’s winter enrollment was down from the fall, but noted that the decrease is in line with enrollment trends from year to year.
“We were at 1,241 (students), which is 26 students below our fall count,” Mount said.
He added that the difference amounts to a 2-percent decrease from the fall, but said that’s a less significant loss from winter to fall than was expected.
“It’s a lower-than-average loss … and that’s encouraging to say the least,” said Mount, adding, “It shows we have stable enrollment.”
Mount said some decrease in enrollment is expected for the winter.
