Mason County Central is expected to designate a representative to review the West Shore Educational Service District’s budget when the school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library.
According to the notes for the meeting from MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount, MCC and the other schools in the ESD are required to officially designate a member to participate in the review of the ESD’s proposed 2022-23 budget.
The budget will be discussed on April 12, after which point local school districts will receive fund packages for full board review.
The board will be asked to sign off on the budget on April 18, according to Mount’s notes.
COACHING PLACEMENT
The school board will consider approving Scott Briggs as assistant boys track coach at the recommendation of High School Principal Jeff Tuka and MCC Athletic Director Tim Genson. Briggs has previously served as head boys track coach and is the current head football coach.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board will hear updates from Mount about how COVID-19 policies and procedures have changed now that the “recovery phase” of the pandemic has apparently started.
Mount will talk about the school district’s upcoming bond proposal slated for the May 3 ballot.
A public forum was held on Tuesday, March 15, and absentee voting will be underway before the end of the month.
The final public forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at A.O. Carlson Gym.
The board will also enter into closed session to continue with the second session of the superintendent evaluation process.