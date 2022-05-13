Mason County Central is expected to approve several new teaching hires to replace retiring faculty members when the school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library.
Board trustees will consider approving two hires for the Upper Elementary — Zach Steuk to fill a special education teaching position, and Rose Savela to fill a third-grade teaching opening vacancy — both based on the recommendation of Principal Kevin Kimes.
At Scottville Elementary, Principal Chris Etchison is seeking board approval to hire Jaime Franklin to fill an open kindergarten teaching position.
High School Principal Jeff Tuka will recommend Katarina Moore to join the faculty as an English and language arts teacher.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Tuka will provide an update to the board about graduation, which is scheduled for Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Tuka told the Daily News that this year’s graduation ceremony will take place in the high school gym for the first time since 2019. The past two ceremonies have been held in an outdoor capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020’s graduation taking place in the high school parking lot, and 2021’s ceremony being held at Spartan Community Field.
Tuka will also talk to the board about recent school safety training sessions, as well as student assessments.
Also on Monday, the school board will also enter into closed session to continue the evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Mount.