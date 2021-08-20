Officials at Mason County Central Schools on Monday will consider accepting a bid for repairs to the roof of Victory Early Childhood Center.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school, 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville.
Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick will recommend that the board accept a bid from G. Freeman Roofing to re-roof the Victory center, which is one of several buildings in the district that need work, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Repairs are also needed at middle school, portions of the high school and at Scottville Elementary, but those projects will have to wait, according to Mount.
The notes for Monday’s meeting state that MCC sought bids for all the buildings that need roof repair or replacement work, but action is only being recommended for the Victory center.
The district is moving forward only with the Victory building because there were some missing components in the other bids that require further review and consideration, Mount said. He also noted that it’s a relatively small and manageable project.
“(Victory) is the smallest of the projects at this time,” Mount told the Daily News. “The other ones, we have to circle back and get some better understanding of the bids.”
Also, the Victory center repairs could be completed soon. Mount estimates that, if approved, the work will be finished sometime this fall, while work at the other buildings likely would not get underway until summer 2022 at the earliest.
All told, the cost of making the all the repairs to all the buildings that need them will total around $1 million, but “each has its own component,” Mount said.
He added that the district is saving funds from a potential future bond — such as the one MCC is planning to have on the ballot in May 2022 — by taking care what it can with money from the district’s general fund.
MCC’s building and grounds committee will meet prior to Monday’s meeting to discuss the other buildings that need work. The committee will “review the complete bid package and discuss next steps in completing the remaining building roofs,” according to Mount’s notes.
FOURTH-GRADE TEACHER
The school board has another new teaching hire on its agenda, as MCC seeks to fill a open position at the Upper Elementary.
Kevin Kimes, Upper Elementary principal, is recommending that Vickie Trombley fill the fourth-grade teaching position left vacant when Jess Danielsen accepted a job as principal of Shelby Middle School.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, Willick will seek approval of a resolution to authorize the district to borrow funds from a low bidder for a State Aid Operating Loan in order to help with expenses between the start of the school year and the implementation of school aid in the fall.
Both Mount and Willick have previously told the Daily News that the resolution is “necessary annual practice,” which is needed every year as the district awaits finalized school aid funds.
“This loan is a necessity each fall as it fills the delay in receipt of state aid payments with enough operational funding until those payments start coming to the district later in the year,” Mount stated in the notes.
Willick will also seek a resolution from the board to adopt the appropriate tax levy for operational and debt retirement services.