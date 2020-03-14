Board trustees at Mason County Central Schools on Monday will enter into closed session to continue their evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Mount.
According to notes for Monday’s meeting — which is set for 7 p.m. at Scottville Elementary — board trustees will review Mount’s performance with respect to community and staff relations.
The final two sessions of the superintendent evaluation are scheduled to take place in June, and an overall effectiveness rating for Mount will be assigned June 22.
