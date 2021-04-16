SCOTTVILLE — School officials will consider tenure contracts for four teachers and probationary teaching contract renewals for several others, during Monday’s meeting of the Mason County Central Board of Education at 7 p.m.
Additionally, the board is set to hear a presentation about the West Shore Educational Service District’s upcoming millage renewal request, and discuss recent school-associated COVID-19.
In compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines that continue to limit the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings, as well as the local state of emergency extended through June 13 by the Mason County Board of Commissioners due to spiking cases in the area, the meeting will take place in a hybrid format. Board trustees will meet in-person at the high-school cafeteria, but the public will be asked to participate remotely via Google Meet.
To access the meeting, visit www.meet.google.com/hmw-ibqa-gpv. Or, to join by phone, call (401) 375-9270 and enter 908 414 045# as the PIN.
TENURE, OTHER CONTRACTS
According to the notes for Monday’s meeting form Superintendent Jeff Mount, tenure contracts for four teachers will be considered by the board. Those teachers are Cynthia Dugger and Matt Millspaugh, at the recommendation of Jeff Tuka, high school principal; Amy Cronk whose recommendation comes from Rob Dennis, middle school principal; and Tawnya Miller, at the recommendation of Chris Etchison, principal of Scottville Elementary.
Several other teachers are being recommended for renewed probationary teaching contracts by their respective building principals, including Scott Anderson, Kasey Briske, Elise Chalko, Patrick Nelson, Brianna Wise and Cassidy Kessel, who are each being considered for fifth-year contracts.
Fourth-year contracts will be considered for Laura Gauthier, Jon Hackey and Janelle Kelley.
April Keith, Julie Knudsen and Collene McCormick have been recommended for third-year probationary contracts, while Michael Dilworth is being recommended for a second-year contract.
WEST SHORE ESD MILLAGE
West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey, along with some ESD staff members, will give a presentation about the special education millage renewal, which will be on the May 4 ballot.
The renewal is expected to generate $3.4 million to support programs and services for more than 1,400 students with disabilities in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. It would to 1 mill — or $1 per $1,000 of taxable value — for eight years.
The school board will also discuss the ESD’s 2021-22 general fund budget, which each school district within the ESD must approve through resolution by June 1.
Mount and Becky Alway, board treasurer, attended the ESD’s virtual budget hearing on April 13, and will present a resolution to approve the budget during Monday’s meeting.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board will enter closed session for the purposes of discussing negotiations with the MCCEA teachers union, and to conduct a portion of its ongoing superintendent evaluation.
The district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan will also be renewed for the month, and Mount will update the school board about recent school-associated positive cases.
On Friday, April 16, two new school-associated COVID-19 cases — a student at Scottville Elementary and a student at the Upper Elementary — were announced on the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The website lists both students and staff as affected populations.
The district reports a total of 10 cases for the month of April thus far.