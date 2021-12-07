Two versions of Mason County Central’s roughly $33.5-million bond proposal will go before the school board during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and trustees will have to decide which one the district should pursue.
One option is to group everything the district is hoping to achieve into one 1.95-mill request. That includes the construction of a 600-seat performing arts center at the high school; various other improvements and renovations to the school district’s facilities; and the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field.
The second plan would split the artificial turf off from the other items, resulting in one 1.84-mill request for the performing arts center and other improvements, and one .11-mill request for artificial turf alone.
The artificial turf was one of two late additions made in October to the bond proposal. During a community survey in early November, responses from the public showed that voters were not strongly in favor of or opposed to that $1.7 million piece of the plan.
Mount said the bond planning committee had some difficulty finding a solution and is counting on the board to make the decision.
“Turf is really what the board’s going to have a full discussion on (Wednesday),” Mount said. “We’ve just really struggled as a committee, so we’re going to take that in and have a recommendation come from the board.”
The other late addition was the discussed relocation of the Scottville Area Senior Center onto the MCC grounds and the sale of the current senior center on Main Street. That portion of the proposal also met with mixed responses from the public and has been altered as a result.
Rather than selling the current senior center building and constructing a new facility at the high school, Mount said a “hybrid” plan is now being favored. The plan is to make renovations to the current senior center and keep it operational, while also developing some community space in the high school that could be used by the senior center, Scottville city officials or the greater community.
The main item is the performing arts center, which would cost about $16 million, according to Mount. In addition to the 600 seats, it would have a scene shop, an expanded lobby and more.
”It’s a big ask, but it’s a much-needed upgrade to the MCC campus that’s frankly been underserved forever,” Mount said.
The performing arts center was identified as a “top priority” during three community forums for the bond, and it’s been supported by arts advocates who have pushed for an auditorium for years.
The 25-year bond proposal also includes renovating dated portions of the high school building; making security improvements throughout the district; improving parking, infrastructure and signage; updating technology; and making improvements to athletic facilities, among other items.
MCC has been working with Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering on plans for the proposal since early spring.
During a public forum on the issue during the summer, Dan LaMore of Christman Construction said 2022 is an ideal time to put the issue on the ballot. He said MCC’s bonded debt has been dropping off in recent years, and is expected to “flatten,” which would minimize the burden that raising the millage would put on taxpayers.
The bond issue is the only item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. If approved by the board, the bond proposal will be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury, kickstarting the process of getting the item on the May 2022 ballot for voters in the district.
Mount said a special meeting is necessary because the proposal needs to be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury by the end of the week in order to be eligible for the May 2022 ballot. It can’t wait until the board’s next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.