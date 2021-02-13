SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is set to vote on the expansion of the West Michigan Conference during Monday’s school board meeting at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place remotely via Google Meet, and the public can access it by visiting www.meet.google.com/nuu-rdnu-vmq. It can also be accessed via phone by calling (484) 301-5522 and entering 825722014 as the PIN.
The proposed expansion of the WMC has been long in the works. It would grow the conference from eight to 14 members, with two divisions — Class B and Class C — based on enrollment. This would “improve competitive balance,” according to Superintendent Jeff Mount, who will present the item for board action on Monday.
Jeff Tuka, MCC high school principal, previously told the Daily News that six school districts — Ludington, Holton, Hesperia, Fremont, Muskegon Orchard View and Manistee public schools — have submitted applications to join the proposed expanded conference. Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View are currently members of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference, while Fremont, Hesperia and Holton are members of the Central State Activities Conference.
The expansion would allow for inter-division play to preserve local rivalries between schools in different divisions, and it could also include competitive non-athletic activities such as quiz bowl, forensics and robotics.
The expansion has already been approved by the league’s executive committee, according to Tuka. It now requires board approval from each of the eight current member schools.
If approved by the current members, it would go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Other business
The school board will also hear an update about the winter count day, which took place on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Traditionally, winter enrollment determines 10 percent of a blended — the other 90 percent of which comes from the October count in the fall — for the purposes of school aid funding. However, thanks to legislation passed to help schools account for drops in enrollment as a result of COVID-19, enrollment during the 2020-21 school year will only determine 25 percent of what it normally would.
The other 75 percent is being based on the 2019-20.
Mount will update board trustees about the winter enrollment numbers compared to the fall and previous years.
Also on Monday, the school board will:
• reconfirm its COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month and hear an update about cases in the area;
• hear an update on the Spring CommUnity Auction, which will take place March 1-6;
• discuss and confirm its votes for open seats on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB);
• consider a final draft of committee assignments for board members;
• and enter into closed session for the first phase of the superintendent evaluation process, which utilizes the MASB rubric. Evaluation will continue monthly until June, when the board will issue a final effectiveness rating to Mount.