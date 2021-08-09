SCOTTVILLE — It’s still too early to determine with any certainty if Mason County Central will implement mask mandates for staff and students during the 2021-22 school year.
During Monday’s meeting of the MCC school board, Superintendent Jeff Mount spoke to trustees and the public about how the outlook regarding the COVID-19 pandemic had changed since the previous meeting. Specifically, COVID-19 rates in the area — specifically the Delta variant of the virus — have increased, and recommendations from public health officials have changed.
On July 26, MCC parent Michelle DeKuiper asked about the likelihood of a mask mandate in the fall. During that meeting, Mount told DeKuiper that, based on the data at the time, that there were no plans to plans to require masks, though he stated it was too soon to tell.
The changing status of the virus in the weeks since has made it clear that no firm plans can be made, according to Mount.
“Two weeks ago, Michelle asked about masks, and the next day the CDC came out with their recommendations, and MDHHS came out with their recommendations and the cases in Mason County went upward,” Mount said. “As I said last time, it’s too early to commit, and it’s still too early to commit.”
Mount said Mason County is currently considered a substantial-risk area by the CDC, and a high-risk area by the state. He noted, however, that the area’s current rates are much lower than they were in April.
Mount said a 5-percent infection rate would likely be the benchmark, indicating whether or not stricter mitigation measures would be required. Of the current seven-day average for the area — 10.9 percent — Mount said, “I don’t like that.”
“We really want to make sure we have our kids here, but we’ve got to protect them,” he said. “Everyone wants to know exactly what we’re going to do. … But we have to be fluid and flexible with this thing.”
Mount said the district will have to keep an eye on the numbers and the public health recommendations as the school year approaches, and he encouraged parents to check the MCC mobile app for updates about relevant information.
That app recently had an update, and Mount said some parents are having issues with it, particularly on Android phones. He recommended uninstalling and re-installing the app if parents encounter issues.
Meal prices
Trustees approved increasing lunch prices for all grade levels based on state requirements that districts base their meal pricing on the paid lunch equity tool. However, for the upcoming year those increases will not go into effect in earnest during the 2021-22 school year, according to Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick.
“Utilizing the paid lunch equity tool that we’re required to use by the state, it will change our lunch prices form $3.05 to $3.15,” Courtland-Willick said. “It’s a moot point this year as all lunches will be free, but we still have to go through the process.”
Trustees also approved continuing to use Aunt Millie’s as the school district’s bread provider and Prairie Farms as its milk provider.
Also on Monday
The board approved transferring Marissa Rodriguez to a position at the middle school, where she will teach social studies and English language arts during the 2021-22 school year, filling the vacancy left by Eric Asiala.
Mount provided an update about ongoing research to inform the district’s tentative plans to construct a performing arts center using funds from a May 2022 bond proposal.
Mount, along with band director Tom Thomas and drama teacher and forensics coach Tom Richert, have visited some performing arts centers in the region to gain some insights into what might work for MCC.
“Since our last meeting, we had our tours of different (performing arts centers),” Mount said. “We went to Manistee, Reeths-Puffer and North Muskegon.”
Mount said North Muskegon’s facility wouldn’t work for MCC, but the centers at Manistee and Reeths-Puffer had aspects that could be implemented at MCC.
“Every one of them had features we liked,” Mount said. “It’s really about finding a plan and a blend that fits Mason County Central.”
Mount said there’s a focus on planning for a “community-based” center that would facilitate continued partnerships between MCC and the City of Scottville.
The research will continue along with other preparations for the bond proposal.