SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s mask mandate for grades prekindergarten through sixth grade as a COVID-19 mitigation measure was struck down during Monday’s board of education meeting following a deluge of parents speaking out against the policy.
For now, face masks will only be “strongly recommended,” not mandated, for all K-12 students and teachers in the district.
As in previous meetings, the board vote on the issue was close, at 4-3. And, for the third time, the deciding vote rested with Board President Jim Schulte.
The board president has a vote regardless of whether there is a tie, but because he tends to vote last, and because the issue has been so divisive, he’s had to cast tie-breaking votes each month since the plan was first implemented in August.
The decision to lose the mask mandate was made after a steady procession of parents, students and at least one teacher took the floor at the high school gym during the first public comment period to protest the mask mandate.
The comments kicked off with a message from a young voice. Adison Thorne, who used a foot stool to reach the microphone. Addison’s message was muffled by the speakers, but it was clear she was disappointed with the policy. She asked that the choice be given back to her parents.
Members of her family spoke up as well.
Her brother, Wesson, was another young speaker.
“We were taught to stand up to bullies … so now I’m standing up to you guys,” Wesson said.
Megan Thorne, Adison’s mother, asked the board to “take away the mask mandate and give us a choice,” and related the issue to the $23 million bond proposal the district will put before voters in May 2022.
“You guys are asking us for a lot of money for building upgrades,” she said. “This is a way the board can show parents that you are on our side, and that we work as a team … and that you listen to us.”
She said she didn’t want an adversarial relationship with the board, but rather wanted to work together, and she wanted to feel as though she and other parents were being heard.
Sean Reed of Custer questioned why the school board was using the transmission rate of the whole county as opposed to age-specific data which he said he could not find on the health department’s website.
Reed wondered about potential “mental, social, psychological or developmental” side effects for children.
He said he appreciated the time Superintendent Jeff Mount has spent on the issue of child safety, but he said he would prefer that Mount spend that time on education rather than “medical stuff.”
Reed said he believes parents are being “backed into a corner,” and that historically, in those instances, people “come out fighting.”
“You’re going to see me every month until there’s changes,” Reed said.
Nathan Fricke echoed a similar sentiment.
“The change we’re simply asking for is freedom of choice,” Fricke said.
Scott Dumas, an MCC teacher, supported the parents in the audience.
“Yes, it’s sad that we have kids that are dying, but there are lots of things kids are dying from other than COVID-19,” Dumas said.
He added that, as a teacher, he missed seeing the smiles on students’ faces.
Several others spoke up with similar messages, and the parents in attendance applauded as each speaker took said their piece, often running out the allotted 3 minutes of floor time per speaker.
During a report on COVID-19 cases within the district, Mount, who recommended but could not vote on the continuation of the mask mandate, said there’s been a spike recently “similar to that of April 2020,” but less severe.
“We had 54 school-associated cases in all of (the 2020-21 school year),” Mount said. “We’ve had 19 since the start of the (2021-22) school year and that’s because we are kind of at a peak.”
Mount said five of those cases have been in the grades previously affected by the mask mandate.
He said Dr. Jennifer Morse of District Health Department No. 10 has been somewhat hopeful in her weekly reports to the school that a vaccine could soon be approved for younger kids. A lack of availability of an approved vaccine for kids 12 and younger was a key to the rationale behind the rationale for the mandate in the first place.
“There is some talk about 5- to 11-year-old vaccination (approval). That is going to the FDA on Oct. 26. That will still take some time, but Dr. Morse thinks it could be (implemented by) mid-November,” Mount said. “If that happens, according to our plan … six weeks thereafter we’d be able to be back to school in January with masks as optional.”
Still, when the time came to vote on extending the existing plan, Trustee Barry Pleiness made a motion to change the language of the district’s policy so that masks would only be recommended for all students and teachers. Trustees John Wagner and Gena Nelson voted in favor of the motion, while trustees Jennifer Miller and Steven Griswold opposed it.
Schulte ultimately sided with Pleiness, Wagner and Nelson.
After casting his vote, he took a moment to address the parents who spoke out.
“Now, I listened to you for 40 or 45 minutes, and now I get my chance,” Schulte said. “I said in the very first meeting we had that I’m torn, and I‘m still torn.
“The priority is to have our kids in school and to have the doors open. That’s critical. That’s a no-brainer. The next thing is being safe.”
He said the information shared by Mount about the number of cases among elementary-age students — as well as the comments from parents — factored into his decision to pivot from his previous position of support for the mandate.
“I believe very strongly that the vaccines are going to be available (for grades K-6),” Schulte said.
He said the arguments from those who spoke were “very compelling,” but he said he’s not without his reservations.
“The big thing is, as we track these numbers, if it goes south … I would expect us to act on that, and possibly put the masks in favor again, with the idea in mind that it keeps kids in school,” Schulte said.
He added that he was making his decision based not on a political ideology, but on science.
“The recommendation is to trust you to make smart decisions,” Schulte told parents.