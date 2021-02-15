SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central school board trustees on Monday voted in favor of the proposed expansion of the West Michigan Conference, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount said the board was united in its approval of the proposal, which would expand the conference from eight to 14 teams and utilize a two-tier district system based on enrollment.
The school board also voted to approve the acceptance of Manistee, Ludington, Hesperia, Fremont, Holton and Orchard View into the West Michigan Conference, and to collaborate with the WMC to generate competition for non-athletic activities such as robotics, quiz bowl and forensics.
“This is good news for our MCC student-athletes as it will bring a better competitive balance to the league by using high school enrollment to determine the two divisions,” Mount said in the message to the Daily News. “The size differential between the current eight member schools has only increased over the long history of the league and has really shown its unfair impact to the smaller schools over the last decade.
“In addition, the 14 member schools in the proposal will be split geographically for middle school sports so travel to and (from) competitions that typically begin at 4 p.m. will be easier for parents to attend as well as minimize loss of classroom time for our middle school student-athletes.”
If approved by the remaining eight member schools, as well as the schools seeking to join, the changes will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.