The Manistee County Child Advocate Center (MCCAC) has added a new member to its team.
“I have always felt passionately about making an impact on my community, especially when it comes to serving children,” Chelsea Medacco, the new outreach and prevention specialist at MCCAC, said.
Medacco has been working in the field of child abuse prevention since 2015. In 2019, she moved back to Ludington after getting married to her husband, who is another Ludington native. She has worked previously at Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE) as the emergency services manager. Before this, she worked as a family advocate for two years at Brazoria County Alliance for Children in Angleton, Texas. MCCAC said Medacco brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with all of her experiences.
“I’m just excited and grateful for the opportunity to help increase the visibility of the CAC and what they do and get that much needed prevention and education for our youth here in the area,” Medacco said.
As the outreach and prevention specialist, Medacco will support community-wide abuse prevention and outreach efforts. She will look at challenges Manistee and Mason counties face in child abuse awareness, prevention and reporting.
Medacco will train adults to recognize the signs of abuse and how to report it safely. She will also work on developing a body safety education program for youth in both counties. Currently, she is researching different models for the program to see which one will best fit the service area of MCCAC.
“I am so happy to know that there is a child advocacy center providing essential services to children in our local community, and I am grateful to now be a part of this team,” Medacco said.
Medacco’s passion is to serve others in need. She said being given the opportunity to work in this position at MCCAC is allowing her to better serve the community she grew up in and loves.
At MCCAC, they believe what happens to children should matter to the surrounding community. Medacco said this means having a healthy childhood support system will bring about a healthy community. She said the Mason and Manistee communities are great at coming together and serving others.
“I love being able to contribute back to somewhere that I grew up in and in such a positive and helpful way,” she said.
Along with interventions, MCCAC employs prevention methods. Medacco is happy to work in an area of outreach and education for child abuse in the Mason and Manistee communities. She’s excited to work further with MCCAC.