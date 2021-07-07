The MCC Educational Foundation is offering in-person and virtual ways to participate in its annual Spartan River Races, which take place on the Pere Marquette River in Scottville.
The one-day in-person event will take place on July 17, with registration taking place on race day at Scottville's Riverside Park or at Paddle Sports Warehouse on U.S. 10 in Scottville.
Virtual events will take place July 3-16.
Visit www.mccedfoundation.org then click on Spartan River Races to find the registration link, or visit runsignup.com/race/mi/scottville/spartanriverraces.
Registration will close for the virtual races on July 16.
The entry fee is $25 per-participant for all races. Checks need to be written to MCC Ed Foundation.
RULES
The following general rules apply to all events:
• participants must be 16 or older;
• vessels may be a single or tandem canoe, single or double kayak. Kayaks will be limited to 14 feet;
• participants are responsible for getting their vessels to the starting area and from the finish line;
• racers are responsible for their own personal flotation devices (PFDs), paddle and vessel;
• canoes must be propelled with a single blade paddle; kayaks with a double bladed paddle. Bent shafts are permitted;
• singles will be allowed as well as co-ed vessels;
• participants must wear a USCG-approved PFD at the start of the race. No cushions are to be used as PFDs;
• absolutely no alcoholic beverages during the races.
RACES
Race No. 1: Scottville to Ludington by canoe or kayak, approximately 12 river miles, start time 10 a.m.
In-person race details: Racers will start at the Riverside Park. Time will start when they cross under the Scottville Road Bridge and end when they reach the boat launch on the South Branch of the Pere Marquette River near Pere Marquette Highway.
Virtual: Participants will have from July 3-16 to complete the course.
Race No. 2: Individual triathlon, start time 9:45 a.m.
In-person race details: Racers will complete a bike ride and a run and a paddle on the P.M. River on July 17. Participants will bike 12 miles on a course of their choice, then run approximately 4 miles to the Custer Boat Launch on a course of their choice. For the final leg of the triathlon, participants will paddle on the P.M. River from the Custer Road Bridge to the finish line banner at Riverside Park, a distance of 0.7 miles.
Virtual: Participants will have from July 3-16 to complete the three events.
Each participant is responsible for timing their individual events for the triathlon. Participants do not have to complete the three stages on the same day.
Start by completing a 12-mile bike ride on a course of your choice. Once the bike part is completed, finish a 4-mile run on a course of your choice. For the final leg of the triathlon, you must paddle on the P.M. River the Custer Bridge to the finish line banner at Riverside Park.
Race No. 3: Team triathlon, start time 9:45 a.m.
In-Person Race Details: Racers will need to complete a bike ride, a run and paddle from the Custer Road Bridge to the finish banner at Riverside Park. Participants will bike 12 miles, then 4 miles run to the Custer Boat Launch and paddle about 4.7 miles to Riverside Park.
Virtual: Participants will have from July 3-16 to complete the three events. Each participant is responsible for timing their individual events for the triathlon. Participants do not have to complete the three stages on the same day.
One member of the team starts with completing a 12-mile bike ride on a course of their choice. Once the bike part is completed, the next team member will finish a 4-mile run on a course of their choice. For the final leg of the triathlon the third member must paddle on the P.M. River in from the Custer Bridge to the finish line banner at Riverside Park.
Race No. 4: Canoe/kayak from Custer to Scottville, approximately 4.7 miles, start time 10:30 a.m.
In-person race details: Racers will start on the P.M. River at the Custer Road boat access above the Custer Road Bridge. Time will start when the participant crosses under the bridge and finish when the participant crosses under the finish line banner at Riverside Park.
Register at Riverside Park, then proceed to Custer to launch.
Virtual: Participants will have from July 3-16 to complete the course.
There will be no support from the MCC Educational Foundation for any of the events. Proceeds will go toward post-secondary scholarships for graduating Mason County Central students.
Each participant will receive an event shirt and a finisher medal.
Register at the MCCEF website or on the Spartan River Races page on www.runsignup.com.
For more information, contact Gary Andersen at (231) 690-0633 or gandersen@mccedfoundation.org.