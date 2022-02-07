SCOTTVILLE — It’s official: Mason County Central’s $33.6 million facilities bond proposal is going on the May 3 ballot.
During a special meeting of the MCC school board, held Monday at the high school, trustees approved the ballot language for the proposal and voted to call an election in what was essentially the “final step to get it on the ballot,” according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Now the ballot language is heading to election clerks not only in Mason County, but in Lake and Oceana counties too, as portions of MCC’s district fall in those areas.
The bond will seek a 1.95-mill increase, which amounts to an additional $8.13 per month for property owners in the district with $100,000 homes.
The ballot language states that MCC is asking to “borrow a sum not to exceed $33,635,000 for the purpose of erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school facilities” as well as remodeling existing facilities, acquiring and installing new instructional and infrastructure technology, erecting a stadium restroom and remodeling playgrounds, athletic fields and athletic facilities.
The major item the district has outlined in its plan is a performing arts center, expected to cost about $16 million. The 600-seat auditorium would be constructed on the MCC high school grounds and would lead to a reconfiguration of the entrance area to make room for a box office area.
The district is also seeking funds to install artificial turf at Spartan Community Field for about $1.8 million. Various other improvements, including the replacement of older portions of the high school building that date back to the 1950s, would also be included.
Mount said the bond would also fund improvements to elementary, middle school and high school learning environments.
There will be a community forum to discuss the bond at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium. Mount said the forum will be “a great resource” for community members with questions, concerns or suggestions about the proposal.
The forum will be made available remotely for those who can’t attend in person.
But there’s still plenty of work to be done in the meantime.
For one thing, an advocacy committee has to be assembled to push for approval in the community; Mount said that piece of the process has to be separate from informational campaigning the school district is preparing to launch in order to obey campaign finance law, and MCC’s lawyers will have to make sure everything is in its right place.
“A lot is being done behind the scenes,” Mount said. “It’s getting things approved like press releases, letters to school families, documents that have pieces of information — so we’re really ramping up the informational campaign.
“All of those have to go through Thrun Law Firm to make sure we’re obeying campaign finance law. We’re at the final stage of that and we’re 95% ready to go on that.”
Approving the ballot language and calling the election was unanimously approved by all present trustees. Board President Jim Schulte phoned into the meeting via videoconference from out of state, and did not vote.
Once Monday’s vote was taken and the item was approved, Jen Miller, board trustee, said, “Here we go.”
“We’ve been going, but now we really get going,” Mount replied.
If voters approve the bond proposal on May 3, the project’s design and engineering process would take more than a year, and construction would not begin until spring 2023, according to a release from the district.
If the bond project is approved by voters, the school board will then need to approve a full qualification and submit it to the Michigan Department of Treasury for review before an order can be made on qualifying bonds, according to the treasury department’s website.
MCC’s bond proposal has been in the works since May 2021. It was originally supposed to get underway in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.
The school district is working with GMB Architecture & Engineering and the Christman Company to help consult the project.