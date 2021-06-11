SCOTTVILLE — The cheers and applause could be heard throughout Mason County Central Upper Elementary School when Principal Kevin Kimes announced the winner of this year’s Courage of Gabe award, Jassanna Warren.
The award is given each year to celebrate a fifth-grader who has faced adversity with courage and determination, setting a positive example for others.
This year’s awards — along with accolades for good behavior, perfect attendance and parent volunteerism — were announced over the school’s intercom. Normally, the year-end awards are announced during a school-wide assembly in the gym, with hugs and cheers following.
But the pride was still palpable on Friday.
When Kimes read Warren’s name, members of the office staff reached for tissues to dry their eyes. Kimes himself had to pause while talking about Warren, letting out an audible “whew!” as he steadied his voice.
“Jassanna, you have demonstrated great courage and determination, and proven there is no limit to what we can accomplish… You are a role model of strength and a perfect representative of this award.”
Lori Schneider, student success specialist at MCC who has worked extensively with Warren, presented the award to Warren in her classroom.
Schneider said Warren has maintained a positive outlook even while overcoming challenges — many of which were too personal to discuss.
“She’s worked really hard. She’s learning to go to adults, to trust adults, and she’s come a long way to communicate with them effectively in order to get help and grow,” Schneider said. “She’s able to maintain friendships, she’s able to identify strengths and weaknesses in her own life. She loves being here — this is the area she likes that is home to her…”
“She’s going at it with a positive attitude.”
Kimes said Warren embodies the spirit of the award, as well as its namesake, Gabe Sessions, who graduated in May with MCC’s class of 2021.
Schneider was on hand to present the award to Warren and her aunt and caregiver Mila Jones.
Warren said it felt good to receive the award. She gripped the plaque given to her by Schneider with a smile on her face.
Jones said, “I’m extremely proud of her.”
The Courage of Gabe award is in its ninth year. It was introduced in 2013, when Sessions was in fifth grade. The award was launched in his name to honor his efforts to improve attendance and academic performance, despite dealing with a Duchenne muscular dystrophy diagnosis.
Each year, Kimes gathers input about the award from teachers, social workers and office staff before ultimately making a determination himself.
The other past winners were Dylan Koviak in 2014; Mackenzie Smith in 2015; Pierce Stillson in 2016; Ava Palacios in 2017; Sabrina Rice in 2018; Hailie Smith in 2019; and Abbie Ostby in 2020.
Their names are each engraved on a plaque that is on display at the Upper Elementary.
OTHER AWARDS
Also on Friday, Kimes announced the winner of the parent Volunteer of the Year award, Aaron DeKuiper.
DeKuiper was at the Upper Elementary to support his son, Griffin, who received the award for perfect attendance along with Gavin Griswold, Sage Griswold and Ian Sodders.
Kimes said DeKuiper had no idea he was also receiving an award.
“This year’s Volunteer of the Year has been, and continues to be, a large part of the MCC family,” Kimes said. “He is consistent, caring and a man you can count on to make a difference. He never gives up and is a role model to us all.
“As president of our Parent Teacher Committee, this family member worked tirelessly to create and lead meaningful and engaging monthly meetings and worked to creatively find ways to support our students.”
Kimes said DeKuiper helped the district navigate the technology challenges of the last year, which, Kimes said, fostered confidence among school staff. He also helped lead the recent Spartan Gear drive.
Awards for appropriate student behavior were also given out to third-grader Alex Lynch, fourth-grader Prestyn Dood and fifth-grader Jordyn Aultman.