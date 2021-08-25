Mason County Central’s football program took another hit as the Spartans’ scheduled varsity football game for Friday night was canceled because a handful of players are out because of COVID-19.
Athletic director Tim Genson said there were about eight players who were at least close contacts to people had the disease. Of those eight, Genson was unsure how many tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have a number of kids who are COVID-positive, and some are quarantining through early next week,” Genson said.
Central was scheduled to host Manistee at 7 p.m. Friday in both schools’ season-opening football game. Manistee football coach Troy Bytwork told the Daily News the Chippewas are traveling to play Wyoming Lee in Wyoming on Friday night instead.
Central football coach Scott Briggs said the school was unable to schedule a junior varsity game for this week, too, making it an completely open week for the program.
“We were thinking we could get a JV game together. We still have good JV numbers,” Briggs said. “I was hoping Troy would play our JV. But (Manistee has) a (varsity) game on Friday. I don’t think his numbers are great.”
Genson said most of the student-athletes that either tested positive or were close contacts for COVID-19 were upperclassmen within the program. Briggs said the number of players in the program that tested positive for COVID-19 was three — all varsity players.
Mason County Central is scheduled to play both a junior varsity game and varsity game next week against Hart. Those games are expected to be played as scheduled.
“Because of the time and the symptoms, they could be back on Tuesday,” Genson said. “That’s based on the fact and the hope that none of these kids have an issue. The (COVID-) positive kids we would get back on Wednesday.”
Even when those players returned, they will need to wear masks — even if they test negative for COVID-19.
“If it is the 11th day (after the close contact or positive test quarantine was completed), and they have no symptoms and they have a negative test, they just have to mask,” Genson said.
“If nothing goes wrong, I think we’re in the running to have a game for both the varsity and JV,” Briggs said of the games scheduled against Hart. “It’s been a crazy, crazy, crazy start to the football season as well as the start of the school year. It’s been rough. It’s been rough on the coaching staff, rough on the kids and the parents. We will try to get better (practicing). It’s not fun practicing to begin with. When you lose a game, it puts a damper on things, and you hope to get past this and regroup.”
There is potential the match-up between Manistee and Mason County Central could be rescheduled for later in the season. Genson said the two teams might play on Thursday, Sept. 30. But, that contest is not confirmed as of presstime.