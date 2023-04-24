The Mason County District Library will host a program about bees, starting May 3, with one class per month through the summer.
“The ‘What’s the Buzz About Bees’ four-part series directly aligns with MCDL’s vision to value and inspire creative thinking through the development of programs on new and interesting recreational activities in Mason County, which has strong ties to our roots in agriculture, gardening, and a love of nature,” MCDL Scottville branch manager Ingrid Fournier said.
The topics for the series include introduction to beekeeping, native planting to attract pollinators, making lip balm with beeswax and bees through time and culture.
Introduction to beekeeping will be held from 6-7 p.m. May 3 at the Scottville Library.
“Randy Lilly, a member of the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, will be hosting the class,” Fournier said. “Randy has been caring for bees for over 12 years. The presentation will educate local adults in the art and science of apiculture.”
Native planting to attract pollinators will be held from 6-7 p.m. June 7 at the Ludington Library.
“Julia Chambers, president of AFFEW (A Few Friends of the Environment and the World), will present about what native plants to grow in order to attract honeybees and pollinators,” Fournier said, adding that parents at the library’s children’s story time events have expressed an interest in the topic.
“While some are not ready for the large step of purchasing hives and caring for bees, they would like to learn ways in which to contribute to the growth of bees and pollinators in the area,” she said. “This presentation will be useful for anyone who is interested in adding plants to encourage pollinators.”
Making lip balm with beeswax will be held from 6-7 p.m. July 5 at the Scottville Library.
“This will be a ‘make it and take it’ format led by two beekeepers from the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, Ann Mauer and Candace Ginn,” Fournier stated. “Participants will follow a recipe to create their own lip balm and will then take the container home with them at the end of the session. While the lip balm solidifies, attendees will be able to taste various honey samples from Mason County. This is an education in itself because they will quickly see and taste how honey varies depending on where the bees are getting their pollen and when the honey is harvested in the season.”
Bees through culture and time will be held from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Ludington Library.
“This presentation is meant to entertain and expand on our appreciation of bees over time,” Fournier said. “The final part of the series will be Candace Ginn sharing stories of bees throughout time through tales, legends, and myths. Local beekeepers have expressed an interest in this because the monthly beekeeper meetings are limited to technical information about the caring for and keeping of bees.”
The series is intended for adults, but teens and older children are welcome to attend, Fournier said.
“We are currently deciding on whether or not there will be a sign-up for the lip balm event because we will be ordering supplies for that,” she said. “If so, registration will be at our Ludington/Scottville branches, over the phone, or through our website.”
No registration is required for the other events, and a Zoom option is available at https://bit.ly/mcdlbuzz.
Attendees can attend all presentations or pick and choose.
Fournier said the program stemmed from the library’s five-year strategic plan, which resulted in the development of an adult services department.
“A full-time Head of adult services position was established in fall 2022, with plans to add an adult services assistant within the 2023 calendar year,” she said. “With these new staff members, MCDL is expanding and improving the services and enrichment available to adults in the Ludington and the greater Mason County area. As the interest in apiculture grows exponentially in the community, this series will showcase a full spectrum of ideas on the subject of bees in a cohesive and accessible manner.”
Fournier stated that the hope for this series is to offer an opportunity for adults to attend a program that coincides with local children’s programming elsewhere.
“The theme of our Mason County District Library Summer Reading Program is ‘All Together Now,’” she said. “Knowing that Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington just launched their new bee exhibit, this is a great way to tie the community together for the children and the adults. We want to highlight this small insect who gives us gifts everyday by pollinating our plants and providing us with honey. Our hope is that the honeybee can get us ‘All Together Now’ as a community to learn about and celebrate Mason County.”