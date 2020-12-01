Mason County Eastern will not be doing its annual Giving Tree this year, but is accepting donations on behalf of student families to be distributed ahead of Christmas.
The Giving Tree is a fundraiser that students participate in to raise money for a selected cause. Students place “ornaments” on a Christmas tree to represent the dollars that come in.
Jody Baunoch was the Mason County Eastern administrative receptionist who spearheaded the project. When she retired, Superintendent Paul Shoup said they discussed it and decided not to do it this year.
“We talked about it and wanted to focus on some of our families instead,” he said.
The school is always open to donations for its students and families, but with Christmas around the corner, people are being encouraged to donate things the students might like to receive.
“I expect requests will be rolling in soon,” Shoup said.
He suggested items like board games that are family-oriented.
“Anything that a school-aged kids would like,” he said.
People can also donate food for Christmas dinners. Shoup encouraged non-perishables such as canned goods or items that could be frozen like pie.
“Something to make it a little more special,” he said.
The deliveries are expected to be made on Dec. 17 or 18, around the time the students go on Christmas break.
There is no specific goal. It’s not an official fundraiser. But it’s a way to assist families that are hurting the most financially.
Donations can be made by dropping off food, gifts or checks at the administrative office. Checks should be made out to Mason County Eastern with the memo “Christmas Donation.” Items can also be mailed at the attention of the Administrative Office, 18 Custer Rd., Custer, MI 49405.
For more information about donating, call the school at (231) 757-3733.