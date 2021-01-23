Mason County Eastern was one of 138 school applicants awarded the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids & Farms grant by the Michigan Department of Education.
The state program rewards schools for sourcing fruits and vegetables from Michigan growers, matching an additional 10 cents per meal.
Food Service Director Dana Kessel said MCE applied for and received a $1,500 match, meaning the school will be reimbursed for that amount if it spends $3,000 on locally produced fruits and vegetables.
The program’s goal is to provide nutritional meals for school-aged children while also supporting local agriculture.
MCE provides breakfast and lunch without charging the students through the Community Eligibility Provision program for low-income areas. The 10 Cents program is expected to further assist the school with providing healthy meals to students without incurring additional costs.
“It does help offset costs. It will mean better products for the students and help the local farmers. It’s a win-win,” Kessel said.
This is the first year since the program began in 2016 that the funding was made available state-wide and for early childhood centers, according to a press release.
It was also the first year MCE received the grant.
“I had heard about it before,” Kessel said. “But it was just a pilot program for the past several years. It could only (assist) a certain number of schools. I thought we’d try it out for a year and see how it goes.”
This year, the program will match $2 million spent on Michigan-grown foods.
The funding for the program increased from $575,000 to the $2 million for 2021, allowing it to expand and include more schools. The program is expected to impact 406,000 children in both upper and lower peninsulas this year.
Kessel said there wasn’t any specific criteria the school had to meet in order to qualify. The program did specify that the food should be unprocessed or minimally processed.
She is currently researching and reaching out to local growers and food processors. There are agriculture businesses in Custer, Scottville, Ludington, Shelby and Hart she’s considering.
“I’m looking into several avenues right now,” she said. “It is more work up front, but once we find places where the food is locally grown, we can establish relationships.”
She encouraged local growers and processors to contact the school at (231) 757-3733.
The program also partners with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the MSU Center for Regional Food Systems, and the Traverse City nonprofit Ground Work Center for Resilient Communities.