The Mason County Eastern Board of Education made a unanimous decision to approve the school’s return-to-school plan at its regular meeting Monday evening.
During the public comment portion, parent Anesa Beilfuss-Gulembo asked the board several questions regarding the plan — would remote learning students be able to participate in sports, what level of accountability will there be for remote learners and would they continue to offer packets for families who do not have internet?
In the plan the board approved — yes, if the student maintains their grades, remote learners can continue in sports, the level of accountability would be much higher for remote learning than it had been in the spring and the school will continue to offer options that do not require internet.
“(The fall) will be nothing like the spring,” K-12 Principal Mark Forner stated. “The spring was unique given the emergency circumstance. The bar will be much higher for parents and students in terms of accountability. We will work with families in terms of computer access... and internet connectivity. In terms of packets, we can provide those but the expectation is the kids will do their work and submit the packets for grading.”
The call for accountability for remote learners comes directly from the state, Board President Paul Drewry added.
“It’s my understanding that the internet is a challenge for the vast majority of our students and... of all the different options we had in spring, the packets were the most valuable,” said Drewry. “The packets will be at the very least what we have available.”
“We’re going to try to have the remote (learning) to mirror the five-day (in-person learning),” Superintendent Paul Shoup said.
As for sports, Shoup explained the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which the school belongs to, set the guidelines for the fall sports. Those guidelines could change after the MHSAA leadership meets later this month, he said.
Open practices are currently taking place for approved sports.
Gulembo also stated her concern about busing.
Busing will continue with extra precautions, such as the students wearing masks and additional sanitization, Shoup said.
The board met for a planning session prior to Monday to discuss the return-to-school plan. The plan approved on Monday had no changes since that session, Shoup said.
The plan will now be submitted to the West Shore Educational Service District. Once approved at the state level, it will be posted on the MCE website, www.mceschools.com.
Drewry asked parents and staff to continue giving their feedback because the plan could change as the pandemic situation changes.
“Our challenge is that we are here to educate kids, and we know how to do that face-to-face, but there is risk... but at the same time, we think if we do things right, we can minimize the risk,” Drewry said.
A concern at the previous meeting was how students, especially remote students will be counted. Shoup informed the board the state legislature will meet this weekend to discuss the attendance requirements, such as lowering the required 75 percent attendance for a school day to count.
The board approved the class offerings for the 2020-21 school year, the sports event prices with no changes from the previous year and the school calendar, with the first day of school beginning Sept. 8.
Shoup shared the grant funding for the adolescent health center returned and as soon as the designs are approved, construction will begin to remodel rooms. He expected the health center to be open in early October, one month later than originally planned.
At the end, the board went into a closed session to hear updates on the negotiations with the teacher association. The outcome, if any, of this meeting was not disclosed to the public.