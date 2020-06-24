The Mason County Eastern Board of Education met in person for its June meeting and was faced with the same uncertainties as other schools across the state in regard to its budget.
After a review Monday evening, the board accepted the finalized budget for the current year and the proposed budget for the upcoming school year, acknowledging both may be amended later.
"We amended and finalized the 2019-20 budget. If the state does something different than planned with the aid payment, we will have to amend it again," Superintendent Paul Shoup said.
The state government warned that there will likely be financial shortfalls for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, but Shoup decided not to include the estimated cut in this year's budget.
"They could still take money from the school, but I am not factoring that in based on the advice I was given," he said.
For the 2020-21 budget, Shoup made a revenue adjustment to account for an estimated loss of $700 per pupil. Based on a pupil count of 394, the total loss is $460,000. He lowered the estimated pupil count based on a trend of low birth rates.
"We used $700 because that's what the business officials association recommended. Some schools have done a little less, some have done a little more," Shoup said.
"We have made no adjustment in expenditures at this point," he said. "At this time, what the board approved, and will be amended, is the loss of revenue, but we did not change any expenditures — made no personnel changes."
Until the school learns what the state will recommend on June 30 — the date Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said more information will be released — they don't know if any major changes will be needed in the fall.
"Until we know that, it doesn't make sense for me to adjust the expenditures," he said. "It's as if they have dumped the building materials in front of us, but not given us the blueprints."
The board did approve switching out the drinking fountains for water bottle filling stations. The school received an estimate and will pursue bids for the replacement and installation.
After a closed session to review the superintendent evaluation, the board renewed Shoup's contract for another year.
"Our decision from the closed session was that Shoup met our expectations for the past school year," said Paul Drewey, board president.
They also decided to join the Manistee Area Public Schools hockey co-op. It will allow high school students from MCE to join the varsity hockey team.
The MCE graduation ceremony for the 2020 graduates is Thursday. Community members are asked to show their support by lining the parade route through Custer.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20.