CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern Board of Education met in person for its regular meeting Monday evening.
At the meeting, the trustees heard about two positions that will be open for the upcoming school year. Both are full-time teaching positions. The vacancies are for an elementary teacher and a special education teacher in the middle school.
The board also decided to hire Jeannine Hurd full time. She was working on a temporary basis in food service.
On the agenda was an action item to select a West Shore Educational Service District representative from the board to attend the budget meeting. Ed Miller, board secretary, was chosen. Mike Mickevich will act as the substitute.
Superintendent Paul Shoup announced the school received a technology grant of $6,000. The state grant was disbursed through MiConnect and used to purchase nine laptops for the staff and hotspots for remote students.
“Every little bit helps,” he said. “Technology is really important, especially right now with remote students. (The grant) helps us to better support our remote learners and teachers.”