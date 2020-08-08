The Mason County Eastern Board of Education will review and potentially approve the school’s back-to-school plan at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
“The plan is they will approve the plan and we will submit it to the (Michigan Department of Education),” said Superintendent Paul Shoup.
The plan depends on which phase the district is in at the time.
“Phase one, two or three puts us in remote learning. That will be based on the governor’s decision. Phase four and five, we will have two options — five days a week face-to-face instruction or remote learning, which we call ‘school at home’ for those parents who feel it best serves their students. It’s similar to most of the schools in our area,” he said.
In July, MCE sent a survey to parents asking for feedback on how they were planning for the fall.
“The majority of parents requested face-to-face instruction and then there was a percentage that wanted remote, which we were going to offer anyway,” Shoup said.
The board will also consider approving the list of classes, athletic event prices and the school calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
At the end, the board will go into a closed session to review negotiations with MCE Teacher’s Association. The contract expires at the end of August.
The meeting will take place in the pavilion by the elementary building playground.