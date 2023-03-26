Mason County Eastern Schools Athletic Boosters will be hosting its 27th annual auction April 22 at Fountain Town Hall.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the event kicking off at 6.
“The auction is an annual event that is held in April every year, except 2019 and 2020,” booster member Sheri Howe said. “We were able to host a different type of event on back to school night. The silent auction items that had been donated the years we couldn’t meet in person were used at that event as well.
“The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the athletic boosters.”
The money raised at the auction is for new equipment, new uniforms, entry fees and general upgrades for the sport programs, Howe stated. Money helps all middle and high school teams.
Howe stated that it really gives those teams a boost to keep them going and it also helps with after-school programs and athletic lunches. With other donations, the boosters have purchased new scoreboards in the gym and upgrades to the new softball/baseball diamonds.
“The auction is a mix of live, silent and bag items and we have mystery prizes also that we do during the evening along with a 50/50 raffle,” Howe said. “Usually around 200 items are submitted total. The cost is $10 per person at the door and this gets your bidding number and dinner. This year is a taco bar with all the fixings and desserts that are donated from the sports families. Coffee and water will be provided, but any other beverage you bring on your own.”
The auction items are being donated almost regularly up until the day of the event, Howe stated, and she also said some of the bigger items are definitely things people do not want to miss out on.
“We receive many items and they are coming in daily, posted to the event page on Facebook,” Howe said. “So far we have received lots of gift certificates. We also have quilts, oil changes, a truck load of firewood delivered, a trip without a car on the SS Badger, wine tasting and sporting events.
“The big auction items so far are the hunting trips that Mr. (Paul) Shoup was able to get. They are a trip to New Zealand for four hunters for five days, Argentina for four hunters for five days and South Africa for four hunters for eight days. We want people to know that there are added costs to the trips, and we will have details posted. We are also going to offer pre-bidding on the trips before the auction, so stay posted for more information.”
Howe said that anyone interested in donating auction items can contact MCE at 231-757-3733.
Along with helping the middle and high school sports teams, the MCE Athletic Boosters also help with elementary level events as well as Special Olympics.
“We support all the teams in middle school and high school and help with the elementary games by volunteer work to host their home games,” Howe said. “The kids also help with the Special Olympics basketball game that is hosted at Mason County Eastern in the winter.
“We have 15 to 20 athletic teams at MCE, depending on the year and the interest of the sports that we offer.”
The auction is held near the end of the school year to help boosters look into the future to see what new projects they might need to raise money for next.
“This is a really fun night, and we encourage everyone to come out and see what we have to offer,” Howe said. “I promise you won’t be disappointed spending an evening with us. This auction brings everyone together and is a fun event for us to host and support the kids.”