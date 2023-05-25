CUSTER — For the graduates at Mason County Eastern, Thursday was the time they would be together as seniors, the 27 hugged, shared laughs and walked into the gym for the last time as a class.
Kendel Trim, the keynote speaker, presented a few pieces of advice for the class of 2023. The first to be prepared.
“Your teachers have prepared you, your parents have prepared you and this community has prepared you, but now it is up to you to be prepared,” he said. “Make sure you take the time to prepare yourself.”
The second thing he asked of the class is to do hard things.
“Do things that other people will not do, do things other people are not willing to do,” he said. “It doesn’t get easier the more you do hard things, you just get used to working hard.”
The third thing is to be in control.
“You are now in control of your decisions, you are now in control of your path,” he said. “You will make some good decisions, and you will make some bad ones, but make a choice.”
In closing, Trim told the graduates to enjoy your path wherever it takes you.
“While you are off on your own, remember that we are all still here: The teachings of your teachers, your parents and this community will always be with you. Take the things you learned from here and take them into your future.”
Principal Mark Forner spoke highly of the class saying that they will always be remembered for their kindness.
“That is what makes this class unique is their kindness,” he said. “They are kind and nice.
“Starting tomorrow it is all on you,” he said to the graduates about the choices that they will have to make in the future.
Forner asked the students to be grateful, grateful for the Mason County Eastern, the teachers, the community, family and everyone who has impacted their lives during their time at MCE.
He reminded them when out in the world to be different, be kind and patient.
One by one, the 27 seniors were called to receive their diplomas and, as is tradition at MCE, each one walked by several members of the teaching staff thanking them for the years of service, some shaking hands, some giving hugs, but all had gratitude for helping them through the past four years.
The Class of 2023 saw a total of nine foreign exchange students become part of the Cardinal family during the past year, many making lifelong friends, which was evident in the tears shed following graduation.