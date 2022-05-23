Mason County Eastern third graders teamed up with students from Mark Willis’ agriscience classroom for a hands-on lesson on pheasants, and raising them in the classroom.
Agriscience is part of the Career and Technology Education program within the Mason Lake Educational School District.
Both Eric Sherman, MCE third grade teacher, and Willis talked about raising pheasants in their prospective classrooms for years. This year, they were both able to do just that and share their classroom experiences with each other.
The idea with raising the birds in the classroom, is to release them into the wild at some point, to hopefully increase the probability that the birds will survive and in turn help to bolster the state’s and county’s economy at a very small level.
The third graders at MCE work through an integrated curriculum between Sherman’s science and math and Carol Rowe’s English language arts.
Sherman said the students are working on a section of life science about invasive and introductory species. Sherman decided to use pheasants as the animal to study. At this point, the students have raised the birds from the incubator stage to hatching to three weeks old.
MCE students incubated pheasant eggs in their classroom and have 11 chicks, according to Sherman.
By collaborating with the students from the agriscience classroom, Sherman’s students can take what they have observed so far in the process and cross reference it with what the agriscience students are telling them.
“Bringing in the information that my students have from raising the birds allows them to share with Willis’s students what they have seen from the incubator stage to hatching to the first three weeks of life. Both the physical and behavioral characteristics,” Sherman said.
Willis’s students led small group discussions and activities about the pheasants as the small groups of five to six students were engaged with Willis’ students.
Willis said it is an important exercise for his students to give back and share what knowledge they have gained this year with others.
“It is part of the learning experience,” he said. “Hopefully they have gained enough knowledge in my classroom that they can give back and help to teach the younger generation what they have learned.”
Willis brought a few live birds, from chicks to an eight-week-old bird, with him to MCE on Monday.
Willis said at the end of the day it is not so much about the animal, it is about everything that comes with raising it, the chores, the discipline in raising it and what you learn about it in the process along the way.
Willis is hoping to continue this collaboration with MCE with a future goal of releasing a few adult birds with the help of the third graders next year.