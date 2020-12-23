Mason County Eastern delivered more than 30 Thanksgiving meals and more than 50 Christmas meals to student families after a slew of donations were given to the school.
The Mason County Eastern Board of Education heard about the special project at its meeting Monday evening.
It started when Mason County Family Link provided turkeys and fixings for Thanksgiving and it snowballed from there.
“That donation jump-started it,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup.
It began with about 20 turkeys, but the school added more families to the list, which meant more birds. So it became 25, then 30.
K-12 Principal Mark Forner said they approached the student council to do something similar for Christmas.
“It was so well received, we decided to do it again. The community and staff support, plus donations from the (Community Foundation of Mason County) meant we had no limit to the number of meals we could provide,” Shoup said. “The school really wrapped around it.”
On Wednesday, Forner and Shoup loaded up their vehicles to deliver the Christmas meals, which included hams, sides and board games.
“We put a family game in each box. Some people sponsored additional items,” Shoup said.
Shoup said it also gave them a chance to have conversations with some students who have been remote learning the entire first part of the school year.
“We miss that interaction with them. In the hallways, we would get to check in with the students. We don’t get to laugh and joke with them,” Shoup said.
He said Forner has the kids conditioned so that when he shouts “Go red” the students shout back “Go gold.”
“As I backed out of the driveway, the kids yelled ‘Go red’ and I said ‘Go gold,’” he said. “That was a highlight for me.”
He said it’s gone so well and the families have been so grateful that they are hoping to do it again in January and February.
“If we receive more donations, we will keep doing it as long as we can,” he said. “It’s rewarding for (us) to be helping these families. We got to make their holiday a little bit better.”
Halfway there
The first part of the school year is over. MCE started its holiday break on Friday and will resume classes on Jan. 4.
None of the school districts came out of the past several months unaffected, including MCE, Shoup said.
“No school is doing better than another,” he said. “We knock on wood every day that we won’t be affected more than we have.”
In November, fourth and fifth grades were out for a time. On Dec. 7, the fourth grade and part of second grade had to be quarantined.
Shoup said it was “the luck of the draw” whether MCE students and staff were sent home to quarantine because all the cases were due to exposure outside of the school. None of the cases were from school transfers.
“All initial contact came from outside the school,” he said.
Shoup said that sending only part of the second grade to remote learning was an example of the COVID-19 plans working.
“Using the cohorts kept it more contained,” he said.
Looking for the little positives like that helped, but he was well aware they are not in the clear yet.
“It’s still out there. (Monday) was just the first day of break. The health department could be calling any (school) and say there was a case,” he said. “If we’re lucky, we’ll be clear for a little bit.
“We’ll keep monitoring. No one’s out of the woods yet.”
He hoped after break, the school would be able go back to in-person learning, including the high school which was told by the state to switch to remote learning for the weeks leading up to break.
“We hope over break things are good and we can be back together again,” he said.