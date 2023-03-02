CUSTER — Members of Michigan Garden Clubs Inc. are making an effort to get kids more involved with their environment in a positive way, and the Mason County Garden Club is no exception.
The club is doing more work with several school districts, one of which is Mason County Eastern.
Garden club member Julie Tews began working with fourth-graders at the school on both a poster contest and sculpture contest in the fall.
Fourth-gander Trace Stumbrie’s sculpture, made of recycled materials, won top prize as voted on by club members in December. Stumbrie created a homemade salamander out of recycled materials and his work was submitted to the state level.
On Tuesday, Tews was back in the fourth-grade classroom presenting Stumbrie with a first-place award for his artwork. Tews read a statement from Kathleen Soulberg, co-chair of the state District 5 youth contest before handing Strumbrie the award.
Soulberg congratulated Strumbrie on his first-place win in the district, and attached a $25 Walmart gift card as a reward.
“Congratulations on your wonderful and creative sculpture,” her statement read. “We hope that you will enter our youth sculpture contest again.”
Strumbrie was quick to thank a few people after the cheering and clapping subsided from his classmates.
“It is all because of my art teacher and my mom,” he said.
Tews said the Mason County Garden Club has really been trying to get the youth of the community involved in gardening and environmental issues.
“This was our first step in doing something local to see how it goes,” she said. “I thought his project was just a unique little thing that he had done out of recycled materials.”
Because the project has worked out so well locally the garden club has increased the budget for this year. Tews said she’s going to be working with the fourth-graders in the spring on a monarch butterfly project.
“I know both of the (fourth-grade) teachers and I just want to keep this collaboration going,” she said. “We will begin on that project next month and see it through the end of the year.”