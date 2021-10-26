Mason County Eastern’s middle and high school students shifted to remote learning Tuesday after a handful of students tested positive for COVID-19.
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said the district decided Monday evening to move to remote learning for the seventh through 12th grades when nine students tested positive for the disease.
“We pretty much were working on this all day (Monday and Tuesday),” he said. “It’s like going back to the scene and see who is it that was close by. So, we decided to hit the pause button and get people through this.”
Shoup said he believed that the district was on the back-end of positive cases and exposures. There wasn’t one particular group that tested positive or were close contacts.
“We’re doing all of the things that we had to do. We realized that we’re probably on the back-end of the exposure and the 10 days. But with that, we’re trying to avoid any other potential exposures to students and staff. We made the decision to go remote through this week,” Shoup said.
Because of the move, Shoup said it serves as a reminder for students and parents when it comes to whether or not they’re feeling well.
“If we have kids who are not feeling well, they should stay home,” he said. “Whether it’s the common cold, the flu or potentially COVID, if you come and have it, you can end up spreading it. If we keep that down, everybody will be OK.”
Students that are in kindergarten through sixth grade, though, remained at the school.
“Right now, we don’t have anything (like the high school). We have a few kids out in the elementary. The spike was just in the middle/high school. Our decision was to go remote for them, and our elementary school is still in session. We’re monitoring attendance and data every day,” he said.
A handful of events were also canceled or postponed because of the closure.
The district, in partnership with District Health Department No. 10, was scheduled to host a grand opening of a clinic at the school Wednesday, and it was postponed.
The high school sports teams had events canceled, too. The cross country program typically hosts a meet before the regional, and it was canceled. The varsity program is not participating with a triangular match with Hart.
The district also planned to host an open house and band concert on Wednesday.
“We should be back on track on Friday,” Shoup said.
The district, though, expects to open to students on Monday, Nov. 1.
“We’re following all of the (Department of Health and Human Services) guidelines. We’re following everything. They have a nice little flow chart, and we’ll treat individual case like that. … Some kids are vaccinated and some are not. It’s not really a catch-all for everybody because it really isn’t for some. Their period of time is different,” he said.
While staff remained at the school, Shoup said the students adapted quickly and well to having to do their studies remotely.
“The kids are interacting through Google Classrooms, Google meets, phone calls,” he said. “They’re being active (Tuesday). The kids have been really connecting (Tuesday).”