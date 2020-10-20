CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern Board of Education heard a presentation about adding solar panels to its campus on Monday evening at its regular meeting.
Representatives from Renewable Energy Evolution and Harvest Solar — which also worked on the Mason County Central panel project — proposed installing a ground-mount solar array.
The array would serve the elementary school building and bus garage only, as the other buildings have low rates, Superintendent Paul Shoup explained.
The installation was estimated to save $3,000 in the first year.
The school would contribute the land and a third party investor would pay for the project installation and upkeep while the school entereted into an energy contract for 25 years at a lower rate than what it currently pays.
Brian Maillet, with Renewable, said it would be at about 11 cents. The school currently pays about 14 cents.
Shoup said MCE started talking with Harvest and Renewable about the same time as MCC, but when the pandemic hit there was a pause on any new projects.
“They wanted to catch up and finish what they had already started,” he said.
Harvest Solar came to the campus two weeks ago and assessed the best place for the array. The location that was chosen is by the elementary playground.
If the board is interested, the next step is to sumbit a non-binding letter of intent, according to Ken Zebarah Jr., from Harvest Solar.
Paul Drewry, board president, said the board will take time to consider the proposal.
At the meeting, the board adopted six NEOLA policy updates on a second reading. Five of the updates passed unanimously. One concerning face coverings passed 6-1, with Trustee Tanya Hawke opposed.
Hawke stated that the policy update was written when the governor’s executive orders were still law. Now that those were ruled unconsitutional, she said that specific policy was no longer necessary.
The adolescent health clinic project is moving forward, but slowly, Shoup said during his report.
The architect and builder are still working on the plans.
“It’s still moving forward,” he said.