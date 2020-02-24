The Mason County Eastern High School varsity quiz bowl team won a tournament Tuesday at Manistee Catholic Central, and it earned it a spot at the state competition.
As Western Michigan D League competition champions, the team has the opportunity to compete at the state level in April or May. The team went undefeated in the four matches of the competition, according to the coach, Seth Pratt.
