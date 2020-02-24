MCE quiz bowl champs

Trisha Knizacky | courtesy photo

Quiz bowl team members are, front row, from left, juniors Raymond Bourdage, Jessica Smith, Neal Stewart, Emily Robinson and senior Joshua Manier. Back row, coach Seth Pratt, sophomores Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart, Sydney Gage and Mackenzie Larson, juniors Elisa Barry, Daniel Wolf, Will Gordon and seniors Cheyenne Fogel and Adrianna Malburg.

 Trisha Knizacky

The Mason County Eastern High School varsity quiz bowl team won a tournament Tuesday at Manistee Catholic Central, and it earned it a spot at the state competition.

As Western Michigan D League competition champions, the team has the opportunity to compete at the state level in April or May. The team went undefeated in the four matches of the competition, according to the coach, Seth Pratt.

