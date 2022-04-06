CUSTER — On Tuesday, Mason County Eastern students in the 4-H Tech Wizards after-school STEAM program were busy building rockets in the high school library. The 4-H Tech Wizards program is offered through the Michigan State University Extension in Mason County.
Program coordinator Aaron Myers said 4-H Tech Wizards is a program for students in third-through-eighth grades. The program tries to bridge the gap between STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) industry and education.
“We provide opportunities for youth that may not have access to a lot of these projects,” Myers said. “To build positive and lasting relationships with a teen or adult mentor by working on these STEAM projects. Those can be as simple as building with Legos, and connects to building model rockets to projects complex as coding robots or designing video games.”
“Tech Wizards has been operating in Mason County for the past seven years,” he said.
Mason County Eastern began their partnership with the Tech Wizards program in 2014.
Myers said part of his job as a Tech Wizards coordinator to to finds out what the students want to do and find a way to make it happen.
“I figure out what projects they want to work on and get them the materials to work on for a couple of hours during the weekly meetings,” he said.
At MCE, there was a mixture of teen and adult mentors helping on the rocket build Tuesday. Myers said that is the case at most of the sites he goes to for the after-school program.
The group met after school in the high school library and began with a small snack and short activity, after which the 15 students spent much of the day assembling the rockets in the library. Each of the kids worked diligently to follow the instructions. Students asked questions of both Myers and the three mentors — one adult and two teens. Once rockets were assembled and students were happy with their project, the group headed out to the school’s track to launch them.
Henry Malburg, who participated in the program during elementary and middle school, is now a high school mentor.
“This was something fun to do after school,” he said. “I learned a lot about science and technology in this program, and I came back to mentor others because I am hoping they can appreciate it as much as I did.”
Third grader Henry Witkowski, likes the program because it is fun and you learn a lot.
“I like all of the experiments we get to do,” he said.
Lily Rasmussen said she signed up for 4-H Tech Wizards because she thought the program would be interesting.
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said the program builds a lot of interest in STEAM projects.
“With this partnership our students experience some very cool technology and learn to work with others in teams to problem-solve,” he said.
Shoup said mentoring is beneficial for both the students and mentors because it builds relationships where both individuals can learn from each other.
Myers was hired to get the program up and running in Mason County.
The program started in Ludington Area Schools before heading east to Mason County Eastern School District and then to Mason County Central schools, according to Myers.