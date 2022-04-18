At the end of May, Mason County Eastern add a new award during its annual Evening of the Arts ceremony, commemorating Garrett Lake, a student who tragically lost his life nine years ago.
During the Evening of the Arts, the band will perform their spring concert and the coveted Shoup Family Music Award and the prestigious Art Palette Award will be given to deserving seniors. This year however, the Garrett Lake Performing Arts Scholarship and Award will join the lineup.
Nine years ago after the community suffered the tragic loss of one of its precious youths, Garrett Lake, a fund was established through Improvika Acting Company to honor him. Anesa Beilfuss Gulembo has left the fund open for nearly a decade and has made several attempts to get a scholarship up and rolling.
The Evening of the Arts will be the first night where a student will finally be given this award and scholarship.
Garrett Lake was killed in a car accident on his 11th birthday on Oct. 25th, 2013. He had just finished playing the lead role in Beilfuss’ theater company’s (Improvika) production of “Androcles and the Lion.” He was a student in the company and had hopes of one day being an actor.
“He was a natural performer. He had great instincts on stage and loved the energy the live crowd gave him,” Beilfuss said.
He was in rehearsal for a play that he helped write when he lost his life. Beilfuss postponed the production and then had students perform in his honor, with all the proceeds going toward establishing the scholarship fund. For several years the scholarship was used to help assist lower income families in paying for acting and music lessons. But Beilfuss always dreamed of it being something more than that.
“I was in the middle of teaching an acting class in Manistee when a mom approached me and told me about the accident,” she said. “It was one of the hardest weeks of my life. I am so blessed that now I am on staff at MCE and can make his memory live on through my students by offering them a scholarship and award in his honor.”
The Garrett Lake Performing Arts Scholarship and Award will be given on May 24 to a senior who has shown great achievement and dedication in the performing arts.
Beilfuss said Garrett was a well liked kid who was kind to everyone. He was helpful, kind and inclusive to all those around him. Talent will be certainly taken into consideration when giving the award, but the heart and soul of the recipient will be more of a deciding factor.