PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Mason County Eastern’s and Ludington’s equestrian teams are on their way to this coming weekend’s regional competition after completing the three-meet, two-weekend Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association competition Saturday at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The Cardinals and Orioles are both in the C Division for this year. The divisions are determined by the number of riders for each school, not the size of the school, and both local schools have three riders each.
Eastern coach Sheri Howe said the Cardinals scored 436 points for the three competitions to take the district title. Ludington scored 398 points. Grand Haven, a perenially tough program, finished third with 382 points.
The regional is this coming weekend also at the Mason County Fairgrounds. The top two teams will qualify for the state competition at Midland.