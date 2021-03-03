Mason County Eastern was one of 10 schools across the nation to receive a food service grant from Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry.
“When I saw we were one of only 10 schools in the nation, I thought it was quite a privilege to get it,” said Dana Kessel, MCE food service director. “I was really happy. I knew it would help reach the kids here in person and (learning) remotely.”
The $5,000 went toward purchasing two roll carts and six bins for delivering food to classrooms.
Meals look different this year due to the pandemic. The carts and bins make it easier for the lunch staff to bring food to the students so they can maintain social distancing. The bins keep food hot and cold — mostly cold for breakfast, Kessel said.
Not only does the school deliver meals inside the buildings, but also to the remote learning students. About 20 percent of the school, roughly 100 students, are remote learning.
The grant also went toward reimbursing the school for its purchase of a food preservation system in September that packages food traveling outside the school.
Kessel explained that each Monday and Tuesday, parents are able to pick up meals for seven days, breakfast and lunch, from the school.
Because the school offers a meal for each day of the week, it also opened up the option for in-person students to get weekend meals.
“A surprising number of families are doing (weekend meals). About 120 students,” Kessel said.
For all public schools in Michigan, the summer meal program was extended into the regular school year due to the pandemic. This means the school is able to provide meals to community members.
“It’s for those families who might be homeschooling. We can offer meals to any community member under 18, even if they aren’t enrolled,” she said.
Providing all these options means that the staff are working more hours, which the grant can assist with.
“I’m looking at purchasing soccer balls and footballs for giveaways. Also, nutrition education newsletters about exercise and just health,” Kessel said.
Kellogg’s partners with No Kids Hungry as part of its Better Days program. The Better Days platform addresses food insecurity. It regularly offers grants, but recently increased the amounts to meet needs created by the pandemic.
“Not all heroes wear capes, some wear aprons,” said Jen Roth, general manager K-12, Kellogg’s Away From Home program. “The (food service staff) are indispensable... and have acted as first responders. It’s a pleasure to support them.”