When students return to Mason County Eastern for school this fall, they’ll be following all of the recommendations from District Health Department No. 10, with one difference.
And that comes to students or staff wearing masks.
“We are following (health department) recommendations for this school year (for) quarantines, desk spacing, cleaning, etc. with the exception of masks at this time,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup. “Masks will be strongly recommended but not mandated. On buses, the federal mandate requires masks to be worn, and we will follow that mandate.”
Shoup said MCE will be unlike Mason County Central, which is requiring masks for those students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade because there is not vaccine available for people younger than 12.
“Right now, K-12 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are not mandated to wear masks (unless they’re on the bus). We are strongly recommending that masks be worn,” Shoup said.
The district will continue to monitor the various rates when it comes to the transmission of COVID-19 as well as to continue discussions with the health department, Shoup said.
MCE’s plans are subject to change in the event of an order from health officials, but for now, the district will be opening without a mask mandate.