At the regular Mason County Eastern Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Paul Shoup announced the school’s COVID-19 data dashboard was live.
“Another change to legislation (recently), was that the district had to have a dashboard that keeps track of data — if (we) had a COVID-19 positive or presumed positive, the numbers in quarantine and items of that nature,” he said.
The Michigan State Supreme Court recently ruled that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders after April 30 went beyond her authority. The executive orders applied to several areas concerning public health and the pandemic such as limits on gathering and requiring face coverings.
Not long after the court’s decision, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released emergency orders that continued those efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Emergency Order “Reporting of Confirmed and Probable Cases of COVID-19 at Schools,” released on Tuesday, Oct. 6, requires schools to publish any “school associated cases” of COVID-19 on their websites. The requirement for schools to post the information online went into effect on Oct. 12.
School associated cases are defined in the order as a probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, staff, coaches, volunteers, or anyone who visited the school or was at a school function that might result in contraction or transmitting the virus during the infectious period.
The school worked with the Educational Technology Association to create the dashboard. The ETA provides technology services for the district through a collaboration with the West Shore Educational Service District and other schools.
“Thank you to the ETA for putting it together. It’s a good, clean dashboard (people) can see and read. I appreciate them putting it together so quickly,” Shoup said.
The dashboard resides under the school’s “Transparency Reporting” on the school’s website, www.mceschools.com. To access the information, select the globe symbol at the top right-hand corner of the page then click on “COVID-19 Data Dashboard,” which will take users to a separate webpage.
The dashboard is interactive, meaning users can make selections to find more information. For example, there is a drop-down menu to select a date when there was a reported confirmed case of COVID-19. It shows whether that case was a student or staff, and how many students or staff were placed in quarantine.
Schools must notify the community through the dashboard within 24 hours of receiving confirmation from the local health department.
The school must still contact people in person who were in close contact with a confirmed case, as directed by the health department.
The Mason County Eastern School District had one confirmed case on Sept. 11.
Ludington Area Schools
Ludington Area Schools has a box on its website labeled “COVID-19” updates, and its dashboard is available by clicking on it.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the district posted the information beginning on Oct. 9, and will update this dashboard as soon as the district has a school associated case to report.
“The district continues to report zero school associated cases,” he said.
{div dir=”auto”}Kennedy said a schoo- associated case is a case of probable or confirmed COVID-19 amongst students, teachers, staff members, coaches, volunteers, or any other person who was present on school property or at a school function under circumstances that may result in the transmission or contraction of COVID-19 during their infectious period.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Kennedy said he plans to update the dashboard to include school-associated cases and those within the school community so that the district capture any in-person or online student in our school community for transparency purposes.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}”I have been waiting to do so until we have a case to report,” he said.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Kennedy has been working on an updated version of the dashboard that will be released soon.{/div}
Gateway to Success Academy
Gateway to Success Academy (G2S) is expected to have its dashboard in place today, according to Superintendent Jamie Bandstra.
They will be working with the West Shore ESD, the school’s authorizer, and the format will likely be similar to the ESD’s dashboard, he said.
Bandstra said they were not aware it was required for the school to notify the public through its website, but want to be in compliance with the state law and will post the information as soon as possible.
The school did not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.