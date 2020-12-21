The Mason County Eastern Board of Education appointed Ed Miller to its open seat by drawing his name out of a hat at the regular board meeting on Monday evening.
The meeting was held using Google Meet with a dial in option for telephone users.
After the Nov. 4 election, one board seat was left open. Two people expressed interest in the appointment — Miller and Natalie Joynton.
Miller is currently the board secretary and his most recent term expired this year. He did not run for the position again during the election because he was running for the county commissioner seat for the 7th District, but lost to incumbent Ron Bacon.
Miller taught at MCE for 34 years and was the athletic director for a number of years afterward.
Joynton told the board she was new to MCE, as her daughter started in first grade this year. She was interested in becoming more involved, even if she was not appointed.
Both people were nominated and the board had a split vote of 3-3, as Miller had to abstain from the vote.
Mark Michevich, Paul Drewry and Samantha Savich voted for Miller. Tanya Hawke, Corliss Gulembo and Robert Baunoch voted for Joynton.
Michevich, acting chair, was advised by Superintendent Paul Shoup and K-12 Principal Mark Forner that the appointment would have to be determined another way, such as a coin toss or drawing names out of hat.
Michevich said that he didn’t have a coin, so he used his hat.
He announced each step of the process for the people on the phone as he wrote both names on separate pieces of paper, put both in the hat, selected one, then read the name aloud.
Miller’s name was pulled from the hat first, which meant he will be on the board for another two years, until the next election when it will be open again.
The next meeting will be on Jan. 18. The organizational meeting to vote on positions and determine committee appointments will be at 7 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.