CUSTER — Mason County Eastern Schools received recognition from U.S. News & World Report, being listed on the publication’s annual Best High Schools in America list.
MCE ranked second in the Ludington area, behind Ludington Area Schools.
MCE Superintendent Paul Shoup told the Daily News on Friday that it’s an honor for the district.
New teachers
MCE will welcome two new teachers for the 2019-20 school year.
Shoup told the Daily News in an email that school board trustees voted to approve hiring Tracy Schwass, formerly of Baldwin Public Schools, and Matt Gunberg, formerly of Jackson Public Schools, during the Monday, Aug. 19 meeting of the board of education.
Schwass will teach first grade, and Gunberg will teach middle school science.
Gunberg will fill the vacancy left by Matt Millspaugh, who resigned at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
“We are excited to have these two teachers join the team at MCE,” Shoup said. “Both have experience in teaching these grades and we look forward to a great year.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.