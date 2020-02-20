CUSTER — Elementary school literacy at Mason County Eastern Schools has improved in the past three years, despite a steady increase in risk factors for its district.
A study by Reading Right Now — a group of leaders who share best practices between school districts in the West Michigan region — indicates Eastern’s students having an improved literacy rate, but many risk factors have also increased.
“Socioeconomic status is connected to expected achievement,” MCE Superintendent Paul Shoup said. “Those factors make it hard for a student to achieve high levels (of performance). The hope was for us to hit at least the (expected level of achievement).”
