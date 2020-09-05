CUSTER — The start of school might look different this year, but getting ready was mostly business as usual for Mason County Eastern.
After months of preparing, the final touches were being put into place on Friday — vacuuming buses, installing water bottle filling stations and answering last-minute calls from parents.
“Six months of worrying and fretting and we’re in a good place,” said K-12 Principal Mark Forner. “The spirit is quite positive among our teaching and support staff. If we roll the clock back to May or June, people were quite nervous. It’s been a process of people educating themselves and lots and lots of conversation between administration and teachers, administration and parents, teachers and parents.”
About 75 percent of students will be returning or joining the school in person this year. Of the 25 percent of students participating in remote learning, half are from the middle school and high school and half are from the elementary.
The requirements for students to wear masks from the governor has been an issue for some people. Forner said the school will follow the requirements and have informed parents of that.
“We’ve tried to be very transparent about our expectations and keeping kids safe, including mask requirements,” Forner said.
Elementary students will wear masks on buses and in hallways but will not have to in classrooms. The school is using the “pod” approach where teachers will rotate classrooms for the younger grades. Middle school and high school will rotate classrooms as usual, but while wearing masks.
Compared to previous years, Forner said arranging schedules was the hardest part of prepping for the first day.
“It’s only been the last week to 10 days that we’ve had a first grasp of the actual number of kids who were going to stay home and those that were going to be in school,” he said. “From there, it’s making adjustments.”
“There’s more paperwork involved (for remote learning), but once you know what you’re doing it’s just a matter of getting it in,” said Kristy Stewart, elementary secretary and district administrative assistant.
The orientation for remote learning took place on Wednesday evening, with some parents deciding to choose that option that day, she said.
“We had an orientation where kids came in, got their computers and instructional materials. We introduced them to their remote learning teachers. It will be like they have their own classroom, but they will be at home,” Forner said.
High school students were asked to commit to a semester before switching to in-person learning while elementary and middle school students will have nine weeks to decide.
“We keep saying the parents are in the best position to make that decision,” Forner said. “We anticipate in the first two weeks there are some who may want to come in after... anxiety dissipates and we’re prepared for that.”
He was concerned some of the teaching staff wouldn’t return, but they all have. One bus driver and two paraprofessionals decided not to return due to COVID-19 concerns and all three positions have been filled.
“I can’t speak enough about how our teaching staff has been flexible and understanding,” Forner said. “They understand the importance of getting kids back to school and back to some type of normal.”
Another change — besides the increased cleaning and sanitization that the school was prepared for — is there will not be a welcome back assembly, he said. Instead, students will go directly to their classrooms Tuesday morning for breakfast.
“They’ll hit the ground running,” he said.
Meals
This year has been marked with challenges, but Food Service Director Dana Kessel said she and her staff are ready to welcome back students on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to see the kids again,” she said.
The tables are set up in the cafeteria. Each seat is six feet apart. Stickers on the floor direct the flow of traffic. Plastic dividers will separate the lunch staff from the students.
“Kindergarten through fifth grade eat breakfast in the classrooms. Middle school will come to the cafeteria and high school will be in their classrooms. That’s the only way we can keep everyone safely social-distanced,” she said.
Kindergarten, first grade and second grade will eat lunch in classrooms. Third, fourth, fifth grades and middle school and high schoolers will each lunch in the cafeteria in shifts.
The school received a grant for an additional cart to deliver food to the classrooms and a new packaging system seals food so remote students can receive hot meals.
Parents of remote learners were asked to call ahead for meals so the kitchen staff can prepare a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches. Unlike in the spring, parents will pick up the meals.
Kessel lost three staff due to COVID-19, but each position was filled. She wasn’t sure if they will need additional staff.
“It’s more work, but having fewer kids in school might balance it out,” she said. “Or it could be busier because we are packing food for the remote students, too. We are going to play with it the first week or two and see how it goes.
“Hopefully everyone will stay healthy and we can stay in school and eventually some restrictions will be lifted.”