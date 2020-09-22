CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern Board of Education heard the 2019-2020 financial audit report from Paul Gilbert at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Gilbert stated that it was a clean audit and had no new recommendations.
“I want to thank your accounting staff for all the hard work they do. Doing the audit remotely is more work for them. The records were in good shape and ready to go,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the audit as presented.
The 2020-2021 tax levy renewals, one for operational costs and one for the sinking fund, were approved by the board. The building was paid off last year, so there will not be a third levy. The approved levies will now go to the townships to be voted on.
The board heard the first reading for two NEOLA updates regarding masks and Title I for equal opportunity education.
During his report, Superintendent Paul Shoup said he wrote to Pennies from Heaven Foundation for a grant to cover additional costs associated with the adolescent health center that it will require before it is complete.
The school was awarded a grant through the state, in partnership with the District Health Department No. 10, to add a health clinic to the school for all Mason County school-aged children.
The price of materials has gone up, Shoup said. The foundation granted $2,500 for the project. The clinic is expected to be completed in October.
The board also accepted the resignation of Sarah Nekola as the robotics supervisor.