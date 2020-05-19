The new date for Mason County Eastern’s graduation ceremony is June 25 — rain or shine — said Principal Mark Forner.
The announcement was made at the district’s board of education meeting on Monday.
“The graduates and their parents have spoken and did not want a virtual graduation,” he said.
Under current restrictions, the school is planning a drive-thru graduation ceremony. If restrictions are lifted, it might be possible for people to get out of the vehicles for photos.
