Theater is finally coming back to Mason County Eastern Schools. The school district is returning to the stage with a production of “Robin Hood,” set to open Thursday at Sherman Township Hall in Fountain.
The Lighthouse Plays production is directed by Anesa Beilfuss-Gulembo and features MCE students from grades six through 12 portraying roles from the classic tale of the outlaw leader Robin of Locksley and his clash with the malicious Sheriff of Nottingham.
Beilfuss-Gulembo said she and the MCE students have been eager to get back to performing after having to close their planned 2020 play, “Delirium’s Daughters,” just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan.
She said students were “crushed” about losing the show, having spent months memorizing lines and blocking.
Now that pandemic restrictions have lifted and theater is possible again, Beilfuss-Gulembo wanted to bring MCE back into the fold with a story close to her heart.
“Robin Hood is one of my favorite stories from childhood,” she told the Daily News. “There is dusty video footage somewhere of my older brother all dressed in green sweatpants rescuing me with a bedsheet and gold headband on my head. We loved to sword fight as kids and act out storylines that took place in the Middle Ages or Renaissance times.”
Beilfuss-Gulembo picked out the screenplay with the help of her eldest daughter, choosing the Lighthouse Plays version over five others.
The show features some unique casting choices, with actresses — like Samantha Cissine, who plays Robin Hood — taking on some roles traditionally reserved for young men.
Beilfuss-Gulembo said that’s partly by design and partly out of necessity.
“A common trend in school-aged theater groups is for the members to be mostly young ladies. Sadly, most popular literature is written to feature predominantly male leading characters. So what usually happens is that you see high school theaters performing ‘Little Women’ or something similar,” she said. “While I love the (Louisa May) Alcott or (Jane) Austen-type literature, I always encourage my female actors to be fierce, bold and powerful. … I told my girls to rise to the challenge and audition for male parts. You’ll see eight young women in our production that play the parts of men and they do so with great power, pride and decorum.”
The venue for the play presented some challenges. Without a stage of its own, MCE has long made use of Sherman Township Hall for its productions. But the cast and crew have adapted and made creative use of a space normally suited for weddings and meetings.
They’ve organized the production in a colosseum style befitting the time period of its setting, with action taking place in the center of the crowd.
Beilfuss-Gulembo said everyone involved in the production is glad to have theater back after such a lengthy forced break.
“Theater is my happy place. It’s always been my fantasy-land escape from reality, and also a form of therapy,” she said. “My hope has always been that I can provide a safe space for kids to have that same fantasy land escape in the world of theater that I have had. My students are delighted to get back in there and entertain.”
“Robin Hood” opens to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with performances also taking place at the same time Friday and Saturday.
Beilfuss-Gulembo stated in the release that she knows the show opens at the same time as Ludington High School’s production of “Les Misérables,” but she doesn’t see it as a competition.
“These shows are completely different and it simply adds flavor and variety to the arts scene,” she stated.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Seating is limited, so attendees should plan to come early to ensure a spot.
CAST AND CREW
The MCE production of “Robin Hood” features Samantha Cissne as Robin Hood; Maxwell Smith as the Sheriff of Nottingham; Kirsten Bacon as Lady Marian; Milo Shoup as Alan-a-Dale; Isabella Gulembo as Will Scarlett; Corliss Gulembo as Little John; Rylee Storm as Friar Tuck; Lilly O’Connor as Lord Alfred Chilwell; Morgan Stocks as Blake/palace guard/Esmond; Haley Bacon as Ryder/palace guard; Kaiden Lague as Clovis/palace guard; Aubrey Myers as Lady Ellen; Annabelle Zwagerman as Lady Katherine; Brooke Hawk as Penley/palace servant; Isabella Gulembo as Hodgekins/tax collector; Corliss Gulembo as Garrick/sheriff’s cousin; Olivia Brynelsen as Lady Millicent; Avery Crawford as Midge the Miller’s daughter; Bridget Whitaker as Fern the Healer; Kasey Gaudette as David of Doncaster; and Kennady Tyler Leigh as Robin’s sister.
The crew consists of stage managers Olivia Brynelsen and Miley Kessel; Amelia Malburg, Elena Hopkins and Mallory Oomen on the tech crew; Trevor Oomen, lighting assistant; Avery Crawford, makeup design; Isabella Gulembo, rehearsal assistant; and Avery Crawford, costume mistress.