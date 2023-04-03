Members of Mason County Eastern’s robotics team qualified for this week’s robotics state championship to be held Thursday through Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University, according to coach Dan Trim.
The team’s success comes despite encountering some complications with the robot by way of gearboxes.
“Two days before our first competition, we had to take some part off of our robot. We had to go with less functionality in our robot than we wanted to,” Trim said.
That was the turning point where the young group of students — only one of whom is a senior — had to come together and decide how to play the game with the robot that they currently had.
“The one senior, Tory Barry, led the way to show the others that this robot could be a very good defensive robot, and it could be used to score points,” Trim said. “They got on the playing field and did very well at defending and scoring points during the session.”
Trim said MCE has had a robotics team for eight years, and this is the first time that it’s moving onto the state competition.
“It is a big deal for the kids and the school,” he said. “We had to come together in our thinking and approach this year.”
Trim credits his lone senior, Barry, with being able to bring the team together and get them rowing in the same direction, so to speak.
“She provided the team with great leadership,” Trim said.
Besides Barry, other team members include Trent Porter, Brandon Gwilliams, Kevin Herrema, Malia McClellan, Emily Young, Andrew LaPointe and Liam Larabel.
Trim said both Young and McClellan acted as safety captains and team spokesmen as well as built the computer board and did most of the artwork and design for t-shirts and buttons.
“They never missed a practice. They were there all the time, every time,” he said. “We had some very dedicated kids and active kids.”
Trim said his robotics team would like to thank Sarah Nekola and the robotics team at Mason County Central for all of their help and support during the season. The Ludington O-Bots will also be competing at the state championship this week.