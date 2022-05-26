In what has become a tradition at Mason County Eastern, seniors gather along the gym’s south wall to congratulate one another after receiving their diplomas. On Thursday evening 39 seniors continued the tradition.
The ceremony included many cheers, tears and knowing that after 13 years together as a class, Thursday would more than likely be the final time they would all gather in one place again as a class.
The gymnasium was filled to capacity with parents, family members and well-wishers, many waving their programs to keep cool, to see the class of 2022 graduate after 13 years together.
Principal Mark Forner gave the class three tips to take with them on their next journey in life. The tips included: to show up early for whatever it is you do, to work hard at whatever it is you choose in life and finally to live gratefully.
“If you can show up, work hard and be grateful, you will live a long and happy life,” he said.
Amanda Shoup gave the keynote speech marking sure to spotlight each graduating senior.
She told them to take in the moment, feel the tassel on their chin, take a moment to look at your classmates telling them they worked hard to get to this point in their lives and take a moment to enjoy their success.
She told them to find the things that make their hearts sing. Take these next couple of years to find out who each is going to become and the impact each wants to make on the world.
“Then go after a job that fulfills you and be an active community member,” Shoup said. “You will do that best only after you know who you truly are.”
Following the keynote speaker, the class of 2022 had about a 20-minute slide-show that documented the class’s journey from infancy to graduation. As the gym lights were turned off the seniors really let loose cheering for one another and never before seen baby pictures were a hit with fellow seniors.
Once the show had ended the class prepared to receive their diploma from school board president Mark Mickevich. Each student had a moment to grab their diploma, turn toward the crowd and move their tassel from left to right to signify they have graduated.